The study says drivers in Philadelphia lose 69 hours a year idling on the road, which is said to cost drivers more than $1,200!

Philadlephia traffic delays ranks 6th in US, according to new study

A new study says Philadelphia ranks 6th in the U.S. in traffic delay times.

A new study says Philadelphia ranks 6th in the U.S. in traffic delay times.

A new study says Philadelphia ranks 6th in the U.S. in traffic delay times.

A new study says Philadelphia ranks 6th in the U.S. in traffic delay times.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new study confirms something you probably already know: traffic in Philadelphia can be terrible.

However, it also says there is a silver lining. All that honking tells us about recovery after the pandemic.

RELATED: Traffic patterns have changed post-pandemic | What that means for you

The analytics people at INRIX crunched the numbers and Philadelphia ranks 6th in the U.S. in traffic delay times.

It's also no shock that New York City came in first, followed by Chicago and Los Angeles.

Drivers in Philadelphia lose 69 hours a year idling on the road, which is said to cost drivers more than $1,200!

ALSO SEE: Philadelphia ranks as one of worst US cities to drive in, Forbes Advisor study shows

There is some good news in all of this. There is a 7% spike in people traveling to downtown Philadelphia, which is good news for businesses.

U.S. downtown areas tended to have a greater share of midday trips between the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., as post-COVID schedules change and some hybrid work continues.

For the latest traffic in your area, click here.