Philadelphia nonprofit We R.E.I.G.N. is teaching girls of color to advocate for their mental health

Philadelphia nonprofit We R.E.I.G.N., Inc. is teaching girls of color to advocate for themselves and their mental health

Philadelphia nonprofit We R.E.I.G.N., Inc. is teaching girls of color to advocate for themselves and their mental health

Philadelphia nonprofit We R.E.I.G.N., Inc. is teaching girls of color to advocate for themselves and their mental health

Philadelphia nonprofit We R.E.I.G.N., Inc. is teaching girls of color to advocate for themselves and their mental health

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's where advocacy meets self-care.

Philadelphia nonprofit We R.E.I.G.N. is teaching girls of color in the city to claim their thrones by advocating for themselves, their communities and most importantly, their mental health.

"Everybody knows to go the doctor for your physical, for your dental check up, but we don't often talk about going to be evaluated emotionally to make sure everything is tother in your spirit and in your mind," said Executive Director Tawanna Jones.

Jones says that's where her nonprofit comes in. They offer seasonal internships to civic engagement programs, like registering to vote.

During the pandemic, she says they added mental health services. Most recently, that included a Black girl mental health conference, where teens had a space to discuss what weighs on their minds and learn coping mechanisms with trained professionals.

And on Saturday, October 19, We R.E.I.G.N. will have a block party in West Philadelphia at Malcolm X park to educate people about voter rights, registration and just get connected to resources.