Philadelphia nonprofit recognized on GMA with surprise from Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia-based nonprofit organization was recognized on Good Morning America Monday morning for its incredible community efforts.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation donated $10,000 to the SquashSmarts program.

Nonprofit leaders say the program focuses on improving the lives of underserved youth from Philadelphia public schools by offering tutoring and squash lessons.

They also work to break the cycle of Philadelphia's public school dropout rate.

While on a press tour for 'Moana 2,' one of the film's stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson heard the nonprofit's story. He decided to share a special surprise of his own with the students involved.

"I've set up your own private screening back in your town as my guest to go see 'Moana 2,'" Johnson told the nonprofit.

The surprise didn't stop there.

SquashSmarts' Student Transportation Director, Kareem Price, was recognized for the major role he plays in the program.

Price was once a student in the program, who later became a mentor.

"From me to you, as a man of color, I appreciate the work you do," Johnson told Price. "We have the 'Moana' premiere, I'm going to fly you and your family as our guests."

'Moana 2' is set to hit theaters on November 27.

Disney is the parent company of 6abc.