Philadelphia officers arrest man seconds after fatal shooting in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police on patrol in the city's Kensington section arrested a man just moments after a deadly shooting.

The officers heard the gunshots just after 5 p.m. Tuesday near H and Westmoreland streets.

When police arrived they saw a man holding a gun and the victim just a few feet away in between two parked cars.

Police say the victim, identified only as an adult male, was shot twice in the head. He later died at the hospital.

The 28-year-old suspect was taken into custody without incident, according to investigators.

Two other men, who were found to be holding guns at the crime scene, are being questioned by police.

Police believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

Further details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

