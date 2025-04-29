Philly officers open fire on suspect following wild police chase on Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police officers opened fire on a suspect following a wild chase on Monday night.

Chopper 6 was overhead around 8 p.m. as a driver in a gray sedan was being chased by police along Roosevelt Boulevard.

At one point, the suspect could be seen traveling at a high rate of speed against traffic.

Officers later swarmed the vehicle after it hit a tree in a grassy median at Roosevelt Boulevard and Langdon Street in the city's Summerdale section.

Chopper 6 was overhead as a suspect tried to flee police on Roosevelt Boulevard on April 28, 2025.

Sources confirm to Action News that officers opened fire on the suspect after he got out of the vehicle.

There was no immediate word on whether the suspect was hit.

The view from Chopper 6 showed officers carrying the individual into a police cruiser before being taken to the hospital.

Action News is working to gather more information, including why officers were chasing the suspect.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.