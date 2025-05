PPA announces 45-day warning period for red light cameras in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Parking Authority has announced a 45-day warning period beginning Monday for red light cameras at an intersection in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section.

These cameras are at Front Street and Hunting Park Avenue.

The warning period ends on July 2. After that, anyone captured on camera running a red light at this intersection will receive a $100 fine in the mail.