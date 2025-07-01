Meter price increase takes effect in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Starting Tuesday, parking costs are going up in Center City.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority is raising meter prices for the first time in a decade.

The PPA says the so-called Center City Core - Arch to Locust streets between 4th and 20th streets - will jump from $3 to $4 an hour.

Surrounding Center City areas will go from $2.50 to $3.50 an hour.

Long-term meters will increase from $1.50 to $2.50 an hour.

The PPA says the higher prices will promote turnover, and open up more parking spots.