Fraud alert: Philadelphia Parking Authority warning about unpaid ticket scam

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Parking Authority issued a warning Tuesday about a scam targeting people for outstanding parking tickets.

The agency says customers have been receiving text messages that appear to be from the PPA. The messages falsely claim that they owe money for unpaid parking tickets.

PPA officials say to not click on the link provided if you receive one of the scam texts.

Instead, go to the agency's website at philapark.org to pay for any outstanding tickets.