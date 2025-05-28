Phillies vs. Braves game postponed due to inclement weather

Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wednesday's Philadelphia Phillies game against the Atlanta Braves has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up on Thursday, May 29, as part of a split day/night doubleheader.

The team says tickets from Wednesday's game will be valid for the newly scheduled game on Thursday at 1:05 p.m.

Gates will open at 12:05 p.m.

The game originally scheduled on Thursday will remain at 6:45 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

Fans seeking more information are asked to visit phillies.com/postponement.