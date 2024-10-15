Philadelphia Phillies extend manager Rob Thomson's contract through 2026 season

President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski also said the Phillies' entire coaching staff will return next season.

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Phillies have extended manager Rob Thomson's contract through the 2026 season, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski announced Tuesday.

The moves come six days after Philadelphia was eliminated in four games to the division-rival New York Mets in the National League Division Series.

Thomson, 61, guided the Phillies to a 95-67 record this season and their first NL East title since 2011. He is 250-185 over parts of three seasons with the Phillies.

Under Thomson's watch, the Phillies won the NL pennant in 2022 before falling in six games to the Houston Astros in the World Series. Philadelphia fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks in seven games during the 2023 NL Championship Series.