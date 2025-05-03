Phillies fan meets pitcher Jose Alvarado after viral moment in stands

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A viral moment in the stands at Citizens Bank Park earlier this week led to a surprise meet-and-greet on the field with Phillies pitcher Jose Alvarado.

Twelve-year-old Princeton Bailey was seen imitating Alvarado at the Phillies-Nationals game on Tuesday night. It captured the attention and hearts of baseball fanatics, especially Alvarado.

"It was something amazing and really surprising to see that little kid just doing like I was during the game," he said.

So, Alvarado invited Princeton and his family back to Citizens Bank Park on Friday.

The boy was able to get in some throws on the mound before shaking hands with his idol.

Princeton's grandfather, Troy Bailey, says he has a deep passion for baseball and watches the games on TV to mimic the players.

"He's getting good at it. So we're trying to develop those skills so he can go out there and make an impact. I hope he takes away the joy that he can bring to people," the boy's grandfather said.

Princeton didn't walk away empty-handed either. Alvarado gave him a signed hat and jersey, necklace and baseball.

"He gave me a baseball. 'Thank you for your support.' That's what it said," the boy added.

As well as this secret from Alvarado to winning in baseball and life: "To never give up and follow your dreams."

And to top it all off --- Alvarado got the win for Princeton on Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks.