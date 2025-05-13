Phillies game against St. Louis Cardinals postponed due to inclement weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies game against the St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed Tuesday due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up on Wednesday, May 14, at 6:15 p.m. as part of a split day/night doubleheader, the team announced.
Tickets for Tuesday's game will be valid for the newly scheduled game on Wednesday.
Gates for the game will open at 5:15 p.m.
The game originally scheduled for May 14 will remain at 1:05 p.m., with gates opening at 11:35 a.m.
For more information visit phillies.com/postponement.