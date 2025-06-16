Philadelphia Phillies and 'King Swings' deliver a backyard makeover to Malvern family

MALVERN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Local kids came home to a brand new backyard thanks to the Philadelphia Phillies.

The baseball organization stepped up to the plate in coordination with "King Swings" for a grieving family.

Together, they donated a new swing set, chairs, and more to their home.

"We're hoping to create an atmosphere that they can bring family and friends over and bring the community to this place for years to come," said the Philadelphia Phillies Coordinator of Community Events, TJ Farrell.

The Almada children lost their father in 2023.

They receive grief support from a local nonprofit, Peter's Place, who collaborated with the Phillies on this project.

"I have three sons, Ray, Sammy and Gio and their father passed away in December of 2023. We've been going to Peter's place for the past year, and they really have created a...community for my children to have a place to grieve with their peers as well as myself," said Diana Almada.

