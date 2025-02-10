Philadelphia plane crash victims acknowledged ahead of Super Bowl LIX

A memorial has been built near the site of the deadly Northeast Philadelphia plane crash that left 7 dead and 24 others injured.

A memorial has been built near the site of the deadly Northeast Philadelphia plane crash that left 7 dead and 24 others injured.

A memorial has been built near the site of the deadly Northeast Philadelphia plane crash that left 7 dead and 24 others injured.

A memorial has been built near the site of the deadly Northeast Philadelphia plane crash that left 7 dead and 24 others injured.

NEW ORLEANS (WPVI) -- The victims of the medical jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia, which took the lives of seven people and left two dozen others injured, were acknowledged during a pregame ceremony ahead of Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

The ceremony honored the victims of the terror attack in New Orleans on New Year's Day in which a man drove a pickup truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street.

Fourteen people were killed and dozens more were injured.

Members of the New Orleans Police Department, New Orleans EMS, New Orleans Fire Department, Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections, and the Louisana State Police were on the field for the coin toss on Sunday, each holding a photo of one of the 14 victims who was killed in the attack.

Investigators combing through debris after deadly Philadelphia plane crash

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan led the ceremony.

"We are a resilient community," Jordan said.

He went on to recognize the victims and those affected by the recent flooding in North Carolina, the Los Angeles area fires, as well as the families of those killed in the recent tragic plane crashes in Washington, D.C. and Northeast Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia plane crash happened on the city's busy Cottman Avenue outside the Roosevelt Mall around 6:10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31.

RELATED: Northeast Philadelphia plane crash victims: What we know about those injured and killed

The crash sent a fireball into the sky and debris flying down the block.

All six people on board the plane were killed, as well as a man who was in his car on the ground at the time of the crash.

"Together we rise, together we heal, and together we carry your memory with us forever," Jordan said.

