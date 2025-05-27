2 killed in Fairmount Park mass shooting identified; 9 others wounded

The victims killed have been identified as 23-year-old Amya Devlin and 21-year-old Mikhail Bowers.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people are dead and nine others were wounded after a mass shooting in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park late Monday night.

The victims killed include an adult man and an adult woman. They have been identified as 23-year-old Amya Devlin and 21-year-old Mikhail Bowers.

Amya Devlin

The victims who were wounded range in age from 15 to 28 years old:

-15-year-old boy shot in the thigh

-16-year-old girl shot in the thigh

-17-year-old girl shot in the leg

-18-year-old woman shot in the foot

-19-year-old woman shot in the head

-19-year-old woman shot in the hand

-20-year-old man shot in the arm

-23-year-old woman shot in the nose

-28-year-old man shot in the arm

Officials are expected to hold an press conference at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The gunfire erupted around 10:27 p.m. Monday on Lemon Hill Drive at Poplar Drive.

Multiple rounds were fired, Bethel said, and investigators are working to determine if several different weapons were involved.

No one is in custody, Bethel said, and no weapons have been recovered.

Video from Chopper 6 showed a large police presence on the scene around Lemon Hill Mansion.

Bethel says there's usually a lot of people in the park when it gets warm, especially on a holiday, and that officers were managing crowds all over the city.

Police are also looking into how a crashed Hyundai was involved and whether any victims were inside.

They're also going to be looking into reports of 911 calls earlier in the night about disturbances around the park.

The area of Fairmount Park, that's just off of Kelly Drive, north of Boathouse Row, is a popular spot for cookouts.

