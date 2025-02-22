Philly police announce arrest in gang war that claimed 31 victims; 1 suspect still at large

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Investigators announced nearly a dozen arrests in a multi-year gang war that raged across Philadelphia from 2021-2024.

"These are kids. These are young people doing horrific things," said Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

Krasner, alongside investigators, held a news conference on Friday, to announce they identified 12 suspects in connection with 16 incidents throughout the city. Twelve of those were non-fatal shootings involving two dozen victims and one fatal shooting.

Ten of the suspects are in custody, one is expected to be soon. However, police are looking for the last suspect, Jayvonne Solomon, 16. He is wanted in connection to a shooting in 2023 on Jackson Street. He is known to frequent the area of 3rd to 5th streets, between Washington and Carpenter streets.

Police said the suspects were members of three different criminal gangs that targeted each other. Some of the shootings were retaliation, others were random. When asked why the gangs were feuding, a detective said the suspects saw it as a game.

"On social media, they compare it to a basketball game," said Philadelphia Police Det. Kelly Gallagher. "How that works is for every shooting victim, they say they have a point."

The arrests mark one of the largest criminal take-downs in city history. Twelve suspects and 31 victims. A bulk of the crimes took place in 2021-2022.

"They were two of our most violent years for murders and non-fatal shootings. Those cases are not done, we never end those cases," said Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore.

Here are the 12 suspects as released by the DA's office:

Taahir Rowe, 20, is charged with Murder, Conspiracy, VUFA 6106, VUFA 6108, and related offenses for his role in the ambush killing of a juvenile that occurred on the 800 block of June Street on January 22, 2022.

Eli Simmons, 19, is charged with multiple counts of Attempted Murder, Conspiracy, VUFA 6106, VUFA 6108, VUFA 6110 and related offenses for his roles in numerous shootings that occurred at the following locations:

1400 block of South 6th Street on January 28, 2022



700 block of Ritner Street on January 28, 2022



200 block of Robbins Street on January 30, 2022



8th Street and Snyder Avenue on January 30, 2022



2400 block of South 3rd Street on January 30, 2022



1600 block of West Ontario Street on February 6, 2022



500 block of North 55th Street on January 30, 2023



700 block of Jackson Street on April 5, 2023



22nd and Wolf Streets on April 6, 2023



4600 block of Wayne Avenue on April 20, 2023



7th and Ritner Streets on April 27, 2023

Officials say 16 victims were injured during these shooting incidents.

Simmons is also charged with Robbery, Robbery of a Motor Vehicle, Conspiracy, and related charges for his roles in two carjackings that occurred on the 200 block of Robbins Street and the 1400 block of South 6th Street.

Elante Outerbridge, 17, is charged with nine counts each of Attempted Murder, Conspiracy, and two counts each of VUFA 6106, VUFA 6108, and related offenses for their roles in shootings that occurred on the 4800 block of Paschall Avenue on November 8, 2022, and on the 3100 block of West Norris Street on February 2, 2023. Among the victims injured were five juveniles and a mother and her two-year-old child.

Carl Jarrett, 21, is charged with multiple counts of Attempted Murder, Conspiracy, VUFA 6106, VUFA 6108, VUFA 6110, and related charges for his roles in shootings that occurred at the following locations:

2000 block of South 7th Street on April 15, 2021



700 block of Ritner Street on January 28, 2022



8th Street and Snyder Avenue on January 30, 2022



1627 West Ontario Street on February 6, 2022

Officials say seven victims were injured during these incidents.

Ivan Williams, 21, is charged with Robbery, Conspiracy, Robbery of a Motor Vehicle, VUFA 6106, VUFA 6108, and related charges for his role in a carjacking that occurred on the 2400 block of S. 3rd Street on January 30, 2022.

Jayvonne Solomon, 16, is charged with two counts of Attempted Murder, and one count each of Conspiracy, VUFA 6106, VUFA 6108, and related offenses for his role in a shooting that occurred on the 700 block of Jackson Street on April 5, 2023. Two victims were injured in the attack. He is still being sought by police.

Atum El, 19, is charged with three counts of Attempted Murder , three counts of Aggravated Assault, and one count each of VUFA 6106, VUFA 6108, and related offenses for his role in a shooting that occurred near 22nd and Wolf Streets on April 6, 2023. Three victims were injured in the attack.

Isaiah Brown, 20, is charged with Conspiracy and VUFA 6106 for his role in the shooting that occurred on the 700 block of Jackson Street on April 5, 2023.

Quadir Spady, 18, is charged with Attempted Murde, Conspiracy, Aggravated Assault, VUFA 6106, VUFA 6108, and related offenses for his role in the shooting that occurred on the 500 block of North 55th Street on January 30, 2023. One victim was injured in the attack.

Malik Sweets, 19, is charged with Attempted Murder, Conspiracy, VUFA 6106, VUFA 6108, and related offenses for his role in the shooting that occurred on the 500 block of North 55th Street on January 30, 2023.

Kwuadia Carter-Lewis, 19, is charged with Conspiracy, Aggravated Assault, Unsworn Falsification to Law Enforcement, and related offenses for their role in the killing of a juvenile that occurred on the 800 block of June Street on January 22, 2022.

Andre Richards, 19, is charged with three counts each of Attempted Murder and Aggravated Assault, one count of Conspiracy, and one count each of VUFA 6106 , VUFA 6108, and related offenses for his role in a shooting that occurred on the 600 block of Oregon Avenue on May 1, 2023. Three victims were injured in the attack.