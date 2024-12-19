3rd teen suspect wanted for shooting at Dilworth Park ice rink identified by police

2nd teen in custody after shooting at Dilworth Park ice rink

2nd teen in custody after shooting at Dilworth Park ice rink

2nd teen in custody after shooting at Dilworth Park ice rink

2nd teen in custody after shooting at Dilworth Park ice rink

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A third suspect has been identified for a shooting near the Dilworth Park ice rink in Center City Philadelphia last week.

Raheem Hylton, 16, is wanted in connection with the gunfire that left three teens wounded, one critically.

Raheem Hylton

His last known address is on the 1200 block of Levick Street, but police say he is also listed as a runaway.

Police say he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

3 teens shot near Dilworth Park ice rink in Center City

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Two 14-year-olds were previously arrested, including one taken into custody shortly after the gunfire and another who was arrested on Wednesday.

They are being charged with aggravated assault and other offenses.