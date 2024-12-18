2nd teen in custody after shooting at Dilworth Park ice rink in Center City

During a news conference, police announced a second arrest in a shooting at the Dilworth Park ice rink

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A second teenager has been taken into custody after a shooting last week at the Dilworth Park ice rink in Center City that left three other teens wounded, one critically.

Philadelphia police said Wednesday that search warrants were served for two 14-year-old suspects in this case. One of those suspects was taken into custody, while the other 14-year-old is now being sought.

This follows the arrest of yet another 14-year-old. That teen was taken into custody shortly after the shooting on Friday afternoon.

All are being charged with aggravated assault and other offenses.

Police say about four to five gunshots rang out around 4:30 p.m. following an argument involving several juveniles.

3 teens shot near Dilworth Park ice rink in Center City

Two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old were shot, police said. One of the victims was shot in the face and is listed in critical condition. Two others are listed as stable.

Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said Wednesday there are other individuals involved.

"We're going to move forward to make sure they're all charged," he's aid.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.