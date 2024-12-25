Philadelphia police investigate 2 Christmas Eve homicides, multiple other shootings

Philadelphia police are investigating two homicides and several other shooting incidents in the city on Christmas Eve.

Philadelphia police are investigating two homicides and several other shooting incidents in the city on Christmas Eve.

Philadelphia police are investigating two homicides and several other shooting incidents in the city on Christmas Eve.

Philadelphia police are investigating two homicides and several other shooting incidents in the city on Christmas Eve.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating two homicides and several other shooting incidents in the city on Christmas Eve.

The first happened around 10 p.m. in the Mantua section of the city.

Police were called to the 3900 block of North Brown Street where they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital and the man is in critical condition.

About 20 minutes later police responded to a shooting at C Street and Roosevelt Boulevard.

That's where they found a man who had been shot several times.

They rushed him to the hospital, where he was also pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in either case.

Police are also investigating three other shootings that happened less than 10 minutes apart.

Officers were called to the 3800 block of Wyalusing Avenue in West Philadelphia around 7:45 p.m.

They found a 24-year-old man who had been shot four times. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Officers also responded to a park along the 7200 block of Pennway Street in Castor around 7:53 p.m.

They found an 18-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. He's also in stable condition.

Another shootingvictim walked into Jefferson Hospital around 7:55 p.m.

The 18-year-old man was shot in the side but was in stable condition.