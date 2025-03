Man's body found along Delaware River shoreline in Philadelphia's Wissinoming section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after human remains were found in Philadelphia's Wissinoming section.

Officers were called to the 5700 block of Tacony Street around 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday after a man's body was found on the shoreline of the Delaware River.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information has been released at this time.