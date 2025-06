Police investigating after more than 30 shell casings found at scene of Philadelphia double shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gunfire rang out in Philadelphia's Wissinoming section, leaving two men injured.

It happened around midnight on Monday along the 4700 block of Benner Street.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots and found at least 30 spent shell casings at the scene.

Investigators say a masked suspect was seen running away.

According to police, the two victims were able to drive themselves to the hospital.

They are said to be in stable condition.