Police investigating shooting inside 7-Eleven store in Philadelphia's Tacony section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting inside a 7-Eleven store in Philadelphia's Tacony section.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. on Thursday at a store in the 6900 block of Torresdale Avenue.

Action News is hearing that a person was shot in the head.

There is a large police presence in the area.

No other information has been released at this time.