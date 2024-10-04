Police investigating shooting involving off-duty police officer, alleged attempted carjacker

Officials say the call came in as an attempted carjacking. The alleged suspect was shot and is now in very critical condition.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting involving an off-duty police officer.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Holme Avenue and Willits Street in the Northeast section of the city.

Investigators are still gathering details about exactly what happened leading up to when they say the off-duty officer shot the suspect.

The scene is now clear but the intersection was shut down for roughly five hours overnight Thursday.

There are two cars involved and at least two shots were fired. At the scene, the off-duty officer's unmarked car could be seen with a shattered driver's side window.

The Action Cam was there as investigators searched a nearby sewer but it is unclear if any evidence was found.

Action News is still working to get information on how this all played out.