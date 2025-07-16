Police investigating a suspicious death in Philadelphia's Kensington section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The discovery of a woman's body slumped against a bed has Philadelphia police investigating it as a suspicious death.

The woman was on the third floor of a home police say was possibly frequented by squatters.

It is located the 2200 block of North Orianna Street in the city's Kensington section.

Police consider her death suspicious because when she was found just after 11 p.m., she had trauma to her nose and her mouth.

They hope the autopsy will provide the cause of death and whether this case should be considered a homicide.

