Woman, young child report being touched by man in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman and a young girl reported being assaulted in Fishtown.

"There's so many kids, so many families, so many young people in Fishtown, so for that to happen, it's shocking and scary," said Alex Freud of Fishtown.

On March 25, around 9:30 a.m., a woman reported an unknown male pinched her buttocks as she was bent over, placing her child in the car in the 1500 block of Palmer Street.

On March 28, around 8 a.m., a 13-year-old girl walking to school reported an unknown male grabbed her in a bear hug from behind in the 1500 block of E. Montgomery Avenue.

Police said the girl screamed, and the suspect ran.

That same day AMY at James Martin Middle School sent this letter home to families.

"I would hope no one in their right mind would want to abduct a child or touch a person inappropriately. It's uncomfortable for that person. You feel for that person, of course, for that child, it can be traumatizing in a sense, so you really hope nothing like that happens, especially in your own neighborhood," said Justin Aird of East Kensington.

Police say it's possible the same person is behind both incidents. With no arrests in the cases, residents are thinking about their safety.

"As most women feel, you have to be really aware. I like to walk with my dog," said Mackenzie Carroll of East Kensington.

"I think when you walk out the door living in a big city, I think you have to have your head on a swivel. The biggest thing I do now is I don't walk with my AirPods in," added Katie O'Reilly.

"I'm honestly shocked because I do feel very safe in the neighborhood, but I think it doesn't really matter where you live there's craziness kind of everywhere."

Victims describe the suspect as a man in his 30s, about 5'6", with a beard.

Anyone who may have helpful information is asked to contact police at 215-686-TIPS or submit a tip to police anonymously.