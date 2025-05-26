Philadelphia police officer hurt in crash in city's Spring Garden section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer is recovering after being injured in a crash in the city's Spring Garden section.

It happened at the intersection of North 25th and Pennsylvania Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Action News was at the scene, where you could see the police cruiser and a small hatchback dented up. The collision was strong enough to deploy the airbags in both vehicles.

The officer was taken to Jefferson for a possible concussion.

The other driver was not hurt.

Authorities have not said whether the officer was responding to a call at the time of the crash.

