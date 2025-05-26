24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Philadelphia police officer hurt in crash in city's Spring Garden section

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, May 26, 2025 11:15AM
Philadelphia police officer hurt in crash in city's Spring Garden section
A Philadelphia police officer is recovering after being injured in a crash in the city's Spring Garden section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer is recovering after being injured in a crash in the city's Spring Garden section.

It happened at the intersection of North 25th and Pennsylvania Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Action News was at the scene, where you could see the police cruiser and a small hatchback dented up. The collision was strong enough to deploy the airbags in both vehicles.

The officer was taken to Jefferson for a possible concussion.

The other driver was not hurt.

Authorities have not said whether the officer was responding to a call at the time of the crash.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW