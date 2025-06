Philadelphia police officer hurt in crash in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A crash between a Philadelphia police SUV and a pickup truck sent an officer to the hospital.

It happened in Kensington just before 12:30 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of Huntingdon and Emerald streets.

Authorities say the cruiser hit the tail end of the truck.

The officer was said to be shaken up, but the extent of their injuries is unclear.

The pickup truck driver was not hurt.