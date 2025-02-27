Philadelphia police officer injured after hit-and-run crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer is recovering after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

It happened just before noon Thursday on the 6800 block of Haverford Avenue in West Philadelphia.

Investigators say the 50-year-old officer was investigating a separate vehicle when the hit-and-run driver struck him and took off.

The officer was taken to Roxborough Hospital and was expected to be released later Thursday.

The search for the driver who struck the officer continues.

Anyone with information can call or text police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).