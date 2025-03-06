Man served protection from abuse order accused of ramming, injuring Philadelphia police officer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man who had just been served a protection from abuse order turned on Philadelphia police. Authorities say the man rammed his car into a police SUV, injuring an officer.

The 19-year veteran with the police department is now recovering.

Just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, police served a "protection from abuse" order to a 40-year-old man inside the apartments on the 1700 block of Grant Avenue across from Grant Plaza in Philadelphia's Bustleton section. The man was told he needed to leave the apartment complex.

When officers returned to their cars to prepare their paperwork, police say the 40-year-old man got into his SUV.

"It appears he intentionally put his car in reverse and rammed the front, traveling in reverse of a 7th district officer that was on the assignment," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department.

He hit the police vehicle with so much force, that it left heavy front damage and led to several airbags being deployed, injuring the officer.

She was able to get out of the police car, pull the suspect from his car and take him into custody.

"Police and medics responded. She was shaken up, clearly hit with a lot of force from the airbag. So she was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital to be checked out," Small said.

The man is expected to be charged with assaulting a police officer.