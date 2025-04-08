Philadelphia police officer sets aside fear of heights to rescue child from a roof

A Philadelphia police officer sets his own fears aside and put his heroism front and center to save a young boy in danger.

Officer Eric Robbins' phobia of heights took a backseat to duty when neighbors called 911 for a report of a 5-year-old boy on his family's roof.

It happened on Dec. 17, 2024 in the 1000 block of N. 64th Street.

Robbins literally went above and beyond to save the child from falling some 20 to 30 feet.

"I looked up and I could see the kid just walking on the roof," he said.

Robbins said the child didn't seem phased about being up there.

"I just knew I had to get him off that roof," he said.

Never-before-seen bodycam videos show the urgent effort to get inside the home.

Officer Robbins sprints up the steps before making his way to the second floor and heads immediately for the open window.

"I just locked onto the kid and started trying to map out how I can safely grab the kid without startling him and not fall off the roof. I don't think he knew I was there," he said.

The child, wearing a diaper and t-shirt, was pulled from the edge of the roof.

His parents were in complete shock once the rescue was complete as Robbins tried to make sense of what just happened.

"It felt like forever. It felt like a long time because I'm scared of heights," Robbins said.

The family didn't want to talk on camera, but they told Action News they are grateful for all the officers, especially Officer Robbins.

They penned this letter to the department saying, "As a parent, I cannot express how much it means to know there are officers dedicated to protecting and serving with such compassion."

Robbins said he felt a rush of emotion when it was all over.

"Instantly overcoming my fear of heights and getting him off the roof... it hit home because it could have been my kid and I would want someone to do the same," he said.

