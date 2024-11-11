Philadelphia police pursuit ends with 4 in custody, stolen car on fire in Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Four suspects are in custody after Philadelphia police pursued a stolen vehicle in South Jersey on Sunday night.

Authorities say the incident began in the Old City neighborhood, when Philadelphia officers with the highway patrol unit pursued four suspects in a stolen Kia.

The pursuit took police into Camden, where the stolen car was reportedly located at Admiral Wilson Boulevard and Blaird Boulevard.

When officers found the car, it was on fire, according to police.

The blaze was later extinguished and the four suspects were taken into custody, investigators say.

There is no word yet on how the chase began.

No injuries have been reported. Police have not released any further details on this incident.