By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, November 20, 2024 2:38AM
Police release images of suspect wanted in Halloween SEPTA train attack

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect who allegedly attacked a man on SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line.

It happened around 5:25 p.m. back on October 31 when the 38-year-old victim was on the EL train at Columbus Boulevard and Spring Garden Street.

Police say the suspect punched the man several times in the face and head, which caused a concussion.

On Tuesday, police released images of the suspected attacker.

Further details on the incident have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

