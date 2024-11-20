Police release images of suspect wanted in Halloween SEPTA train attack

Police release images of suspect wanted in Halloween SEPTA train attack

Police release images of suspect wanted in Halloween SEPTA train attack

Police release images of suspect wanted in Halloween SEPTA train attack

Police release images of suspect wanted in Halloween SEPTA train attack

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect who allegedly attacked a man on SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line.

It happened around 5:25 p.m. back on October 31 when the 38-year-old victim was on the EL train at Columbus Boulevard and Spring Garden Street.

Police say the suspect punched the man several times in the face and head, which caused a concussion.

On Tuesday, police released images of the suspected attacker.

Further details on the incident have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.