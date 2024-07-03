Suspect sought after at least 7 car windows smashed in Northern Liberties

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted for breaking into several vehicles in Northern Liberties.

The thefts happened at approximately 5 a.m. on June 16 on the 200 block of Brown Street.

Police say the man seen on camera broke the windows of at least seven cars parked on the block.

Some of the cars had items stolen from inside, authorities say.

Anyone with any information on the suspect is asked to contact the police.

