Suspect sought after armed robbery in Kensington leaves man critically injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who they say critically injured a man during an armed robbery in Kensington.

It happened on July 12 along the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue.

Investigators released surveillance video of the incident on Wednesday.

Police say the suspect robbed the victim inside a convenience store.

When the victim confronted the suspect outside, police say the suspect shot him in the neck.

The suspect was then reportedly seen fleeing the area on a blue and silver Trek mountain bike.

Anyone with information on the suspect in this incident is urged to contact Philadelphia police immediately.

