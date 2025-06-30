Family wants justice after driver runs down 70-year-old woman before fleeing scene

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A North Philadelphia family is rallying around their matriarch as police work to figure out who ran her down with a car in broad daylight.

It happened Saturday, June 28, around 2:30 p.m.

Seventy-year-old Doris Jones is seen on video crossing the intersection of 13th and West Somerset streets.

You can see another woman in the video who appears to get into an altercation with the driver of a silver KIA sedan.

The driver is seen making a right onto West Somerset, heading towards Broad Street. Video shows the person reversing and driving it in the direction of the unidentified female.

Jones was pinned against the front door of the corner store that the car crashed into. The unidentified female appears to have either been hit by the debris or the vehicle, but police only list Doris as being struck. In the video, the other woman does not appear to be injured.

Doris has extensive injuries. Her family is asking for anyone with information to come forward to police, reminding them they can anonymously.

"She has two broken legs. Prior to this, my mom had two strokes, so she wasn't in the best of shape," said Quentin Jones. "I mean, if you can see an older woman, 70 years old with a cane, I know you're upset, but you're gonna take it and run over an elderly woman? Somebody's mother, grandmother?"

"It's going to be a long time. I'm praying my mom makes it through this," he adds.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

