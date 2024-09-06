Suspect wanted after driver shot in Philadelphia; minivan riddled with bullets

Suspect wanted after driver shot in Philadelphia; minivan riddled with bullets

Suspect wanted after driver shot in Philadelphia; minivan riddled with bullets

Suspect wanted after driver shot in Philadelphia; minivan riddled with bullets

Suspect wanted after driver shot in Philadelphia; minivan riddled with bullets

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the gunman who shot a driver in the city's Logan section.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. Thursday at 17th Street and Belfield Avenue.

Police say officers found a 37-year-old man in the driver's seat of a minivan suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, video shows the victim having a conversation or argument with someone inside a gray SUV.

Soon after, video shows the gray minivan jumping a curb and coming to rest on the sidewalk.

Small says the driver's side of the vehicle was riddled with about six bullets.

No shell casings were found at the scene, which leads police to believe the shots may have been fired from inside the SUV.

"So we don't know if there was some sort of altercation or argument between our victim and an occupant of the SUV, or if this was a road rage incident," said Small.

Police are working on a better description of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.