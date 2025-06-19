21-year-old fighting for her life after being shot in head; gunman sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is fighting for her life after she was shot in North Philadelphia on Wednesday.

The shooting happened on the 800 block of North Watts Street just before 6:30 p.m.

Detectives found a 21-year-old woman unresponsive on the sidewalk, suffering from a gunshot wound to her head. Police rushed the victim to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Johnie Tobias said she heard the single gunshot outside her window.

"I was scared because bullets go anywhere," she said.

Neighbors are hoping the victim survives.

"I feel bad for them," said Dorien March, who lives nearby. "The city is getting ridiculous right now. I feel bad."

Police say the woman was just feet away from her vehicle -- a white Nissan -- which they say appears to have bags of clothing in the trunk. They also found some female clothes down the block.

"It's somewhat suspicious with the trunk open, the rear door open, so the vehicle will be towed to the police garage, and they'll get a search warrant for it and search that vehicle for any evidence," said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police are also trying to determine why the woman was on the secluded street.

"A lot of people park on the street and ride bikes and scooters to work," said Tobias. "We never have anything like this around here, nothing. I'm very concerned, very concerned."

Police said no one is in custody, and they don't have a description of the suspects.

Detectives are looking for video and information from the community to help in their investigation.