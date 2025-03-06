Police search for murder suspect; victim's mother advocates for better mental health care

Philadelphia police found Joshua Daywalt's body in the Schuylkill River after he was shot in the head.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A heartbroken mother continues to search for answers into the murder of her son whose body was discovered in the Schuylkill River.

"He would smile, and he was happy," said Jennifer Daywalt about her son, Joshua.

But Jennifer said when he wasn't smiling, he was struggling.

"I always knew when Joshua went off his medication," said Jennifer. "He would be fine, happy and laughing, and the next day, his moods would switch very quickly."

Joshua Daywalt

Jennifer Daywalt said the 35-year-old father of two from Phoenixville was diagnosed with mental illness as a child and schizophrenia in his early 20s.

She said his disorder led him to homelessness two years ago, and he was last seen alive in December near Green Lane Bridge in Manayunk. She would check in on Joshua often and last saw him in November.

On February 7, Philadelphia police found Joshua's body in the Schuylkill River after he was shot in the head.

"I knew Josh would leave this world before me. That was always in my heart," said Jennifer. "I wish it hadn't been this way. I wish it hadn't been cold. I wish it hadn't been in a river. I wish he hadn't been alone."

Police are searching for the suspect, and a $20,000 reward is available for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

"Somebody knows something, and I need them to just look in their heart and just do the right thing," said Jennifer. "This person who did this is dangerous, and everybody is at risk as long as they're walking around."

Meanwhile, Jennifer is advocating for legislation that improves mental health services and allows family involvement after 18 years old.

"We need the family to be involved. They know the mentally ill better than anyone. They've taken care of them. They understand the triggers," said Jennifer. "I will now be his voice. I will be loud, and I will be clear, and I will make a change."

A voice for Joshua and so many others.

Jennifer also hopes her first-born son knows he was and will always be worth the fight.

"That we love him and that we really tried," said Jennifer. "There was nothing I didn't do, from writing to congressmen and senators to the president, to hounding the hospitals when he was there to making multiple phone calls to researching his illness, to try to find the answers to paying for anything he needed. I just hope he knows that we didn't desert him."

Jennifer has a petition to amend current laws.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-3334 or tips@phillypolice.com