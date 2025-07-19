Suspect wanted after argument leads to assault in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Members of the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for an assault suspect in Southwest Philadelphia.

Officials posted video of the attack, which occurred on June 15 on the 4800 block of Trinity Place.

The victim says his neighbor asked him to pick up a package left at his home. The victim then got in an argument with a man sitting on his neighbor's porch, according to police.

The suspect then physically attacked the victim, leaving him on the ground, said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.