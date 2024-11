Philadelphia police searching for thief after Wynnefield Heights TGIF restaurant burglarized

A thief is on the run after breaking into a TGIF restaurant in Philadelphia.

A thief is on the run after breaking into a TGIF restaurant in Philadelphia.

A thief is on the run after breaking into a TGIF restaurant in Philadelphia.

A thief is on the run after breaking into a TGIF restaurant in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A thief is on the run after breaking into a TGIF restaurant in Philadelphia.

Alarms alerted police to the burglary at the City Avenue location in Wynnefield Heights at 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

The suspect was last seen running out a back door, wearing all white and a face mask.

The thief got away with an unknown amount of cash.

Police are investigating.