Police: Woman struck and killed after pedestrian crash in Wissinoming

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident in the Wissinoming section of the city.

It happened around 1:25 a.m. Saturday on the 5900 block of Frankford Avenue.

Police say a white Dodge Durango was traveling southbound on Frankford Avenue when it struck a woman pedestrian. She was pushed into the northbound lanes where she was struck again by a passing SEPTA bus.

The woman was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers remained on scene and are working with police.

This is an ongoing investigation with the Crash Investigation Division.