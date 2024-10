Philadelphia ranks 7th on list for 'rattiest' city in America

Philadelphia is one of the rattiest cities -- but is not as ratty as it once was.

Philadelphia ranks 7th on list for rattiest city in America

Philadelphia ranks 7th on list for rattiest city in America Philadelphia is one of the rattiest cities -- but is not as ratty as it once was.

Philadelphia ranks 7th on list for rattiest city in America Philadelphia is one of the rattiest cities -- but is not as ratty as it once was.

Philadelphia ranks 7th on list for rattiest city in America Philadelphia is one of the rattiest cities -- but is not as ratty as it once was.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia is one of the rattiest cities -- but is not as ratty as it once was.

Pest control company Orkin released its annual list of the 50 "rattiest" cities in America. Philadelphia ranked 7th, down from 6th place last year.

The data was collected by tracking new residential rodent treatments from September 1, 2023, to August 31, 2024.

Chicago took the top spot on the list for the 10th year in a row.