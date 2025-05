Philadelphia rapper, LGP QUA, killed in shooting in city's Juniata Park section

A representative for the local rapper, known as LGP QUA, confirmed to Action News he was murdered in the shooting.

PHiLADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A local rapper was killed in a shooting in Philadelphia's Juniata Park section Sunday.

It happened just before 4:40 p.m. on Sunday along the 1400 block of East Luzerne Street.

The 30-year-old rapper, whose real name was Qidere Johnson, was shot in the chest.

Someone rushed him to the hospital, where he died.

Police have not made any arrests.