23-year-old man found shot in head in Philadelphia's Frankford section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 23-year-old man was found dead after being shot in the head in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

It happened around 10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Overington Street.

Police were called for reports of a gunshot.

When they arrived, officers found the victim lying in a weeded area off the street.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Police are looking at surveillance footage in the area.