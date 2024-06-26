1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside corner store in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly double shooting outside of a corner store in the city's Summerdale neighborhood.

It happened around 5:40 p.m. on the 800 block of Foulkrod Street.

Police tell Action News two victims were found at the scene.

An unidentified man was pronounced dead.

Police say the second victim, a 67-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Further details on the shooting have not been released.

