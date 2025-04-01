24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Pay attention to Philadelphia's street cleaning schedule so you don't get a ticket

The program runs from now through October in 14 neighborhoods across the city.

Tuesday, April 1, 2025 1:08PM
Philadelphia street cleaning program begins | What you need to know
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's street cleaning program begins, and that means you might need to move your car.

The program runs from now through October in 14 neighborhoods across the city.

Street sweepers will make the rounds four times a week.

Parking will be restricted in certain areas from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., on a staggered schedule.

You will get a ticket if your car is parked in those spaces.

You can see the street sweeping schedule on the City of Philadelphia's website.

