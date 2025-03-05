Philadelphia teachers, city leaders protest against dismantling Department of Education

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's teachers and city leaders are lending their voices to this nationwide conversation about the dismantling of the Department of Education. They say they will not back down.

"I don't want us to get lost," said Taisha Cruz.

Cruz, a Widener Memorial School 11th grader, says the options available to her at school- thanks to federal funding- drastically change her quality of life.

"I don't want to see people like me, looking for stuff, reaching out for help and not getting it," said Cruz.

Funding from the Department of Education is on the chopping block, according to Linda McMahon, the newly sworn-in secretary.

The former WWE CEO sent out a letter called "Our Department's final mission," stating in part, "This is our opportunity to perform one final, unforgettable public service to future generations of students."

The letter outlines cutting back or nearly eliminating the federal department.

City and state leaders, along with the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, say they won't stand by as funding is slashed.

"This could rob our schools of $56 million for special education, $7 million for career and technical education and $86 million in school meal reimbursement," says LeShawna Coleman of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers.

They are prepared for a fight in government spaces and in the courtroom, if need be.

"The Department of Education exists because it is created by law. If they want to dismantle it, they have to do it by law," says Dan Urevick-Ackelsberg of the Public Interest Law Center.

The call to action from teachers: Everyone can act by calling local government representatives and telling them to keep federal education funding.