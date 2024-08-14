WATCH LIVE

Delays on I-76 in South Philadelphia due to tractor-trailer crash

Drivers heading home or to the Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park should expect delays in the area.

Wednesday, August 14, 2024 9:26PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A tractor-trailer crash on I-76 is causing delays in South Philadelphia.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday on the eastbound lanes of the Schuylkill Expressway near 20th Street.

Traffic started moving just after 5 p.m. after a brief closure.

Drivers heading home or to the Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park should expect residual delays in the area.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Get real-time traffic updates at 6abc.com/traffic.

