Philadelphia to begin twice-a-week trash pickup in effort to fight illegal dumping

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The city of Philadelphia is rolling out twice-a-week trash pickup. It's part of a plan to fight illegal dumping.

The program launches on December 2 in most of South Philadelphia and Center City.

The city says twice-a-week trash pickup will expand to more areas next fall.

Recycling services will remain once a week and there will be no second collections during a holiday week.