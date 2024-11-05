Philadelphia voters are greeted by a performance at the polls in Queen Village

Before walking into the polling site at Settlement Music School, voters are greeted with live performances.

Philadelphia voters are greeted by a performance at the polls

Philadelphia voters are greeted by a performance at the polls Before walking into the polling site at Settlement Music School, voters are greeted with live performances.

Philadelphia voters are greeted by a performance at the polls Before walking into the polling site at Settlement Music School, voters are greeted with live performances.

Philadelphia voters are greeted by a performance at the polls Before walking into the polling site at Settlement Music School, voters are greeted with live performances.

QUEEN VILLAGE, Philadelphia (WPVI) -- There were performances at the polls today in Queen Village.

Philadelphia voters were greeted with the melodic sounds as they entered Settlement Music School, which was transformed into a polling site.

All of this was an effort to entertain voters during this significant day.

Michael DiPietro hoped to make those who walked by his piano smile before they entered the building.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out Settlement Music School on their website.

